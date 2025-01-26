2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Crypto market in the PVP era: How can retail investors break through?

The era of &quot;everyone wins&quot; may be over - the market game is more cruel and information asymmetry does exist. But as long as you remain highly vigilant and are good at discovering real opportunities, savvy market participants can still make profits in this &quot;wilderness&quot;.
PANews2025/01/31 12:32
Conversation with Samara Cohen, the head of BlackRock ETF: Unveiling the crypto layout for 2025

BlackRock currently focuses on Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Its digital asset strategy covers three pillars: cryptocurrency, stablecoin and tokenization. New product development will continue to be guided by customer needs.
PANews2025/01/30 13:55
PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

ai16z will implement a comprehensive rebranding plan and the project will be renamed ElizaOS; South Dakota Congressman Logan Manhart announced that he will introduce a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
PANews2025/01/29 16:58
Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models

An explanation of the services provided by Viralmind, its rationale, and financial and market analysis of the VIRAL token.
PANews2025/01/29 13:00
PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.
PANews2025/01/28 17:30
PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600; Matrixport said that a 10% correction in Bitcoin could be a strategic buying opportunity; Russia's largest energy supplier, Rosseti, will launch a cryptocurrency mining business.
PANews2025/01/27 17:30
OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/01/27 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others

Infrastructure and tools lead the way; analysts say Trump&#39;s move may usher in a wave of tokenized equity financing.
PANews2025/01/27 11:29
Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

In the coming week from January 27, 2025 to February 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews2025/01/26 20:37
PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading

Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch the Solana platform in the first week of February; Paradigm calls for accelerating the development of Ethereum; Eric Trump confirms that US domestic crypto projects will enjoy zero capital gains tax.
PANews2025/01/26 17:30

