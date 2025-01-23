2025-08-08 Friday

Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

We believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5185+6.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.16667+0.76%
PANews2025/01/26 13:32
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc

Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
SUN
SUN$0.022434+0.33%
ONYXCOIN
XCN$0.0141143+2.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006164+17.00%
XRP
XRP$3.3523+12.79%
PANews2025/01/25 17:14
Trump team’s “official” DEX CoW Protocol: a large-scale exclusive aggregator, with revenue of $6 million last year but still losing money

Until recently, due to the use of the Trump family, the attention to CoW Protocol has been raised to a higher level. Its token COW also rose as high as 392% from November 6 to December 25 after Trump was elected.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01609+4.54%
CoW Protocol
COW$0.3737+6.92%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02788+11.03%
PANews2025/01/25 17:01
PA Daily | Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order; Binance will launch VINE and PIPPIN perpetual contracts

Trump: The United States will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; THORChain has fallen into a debt crisis and the verification nodes have suspended network operations; Zhao Changpeng: I have never purchased Meme coins or NFTs, but that doesn’t mean I am against them.
Threshold
T$0.01727+3.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06834+0.35%
Pippin
PIPPIN$0.017119+0.72%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1122+2.84%
PANews2025/01/24 17:30
Falling into a debt crisis of nearly $200 million, the former star cross-chain project THORChain launched a restructuring plan to save itself

As a cross-chain star representative project in the last bull market, THORChain is now facing a severe survival crisis. The high debt of nearly 200 million US dollars has caused concern in the community. For this reason, THORChain plans to implement a restructuring plan to resolve the debt crisis.
CROSS
CROSS$0.29242-3.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.004724+51.75%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004041-1.60%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007343+1.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00823-0.72%
PANews2025/01/24 17:27
Major changes! Trump signs crypto executive order, plans to establish digital asset reserves, SEC revokes SAB 121

Trump signed an executive order titled "Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology." The order proposes the establishment of a "Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group" to explore federal regulatory measures for stablecoins and related plans for national digital asset reserves, and explicitly prohibits the "establishment, issuance, circulation, or use" of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.16667+0.76%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1122+2.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05639-0.49%
PANews2025/01/24 14:04
OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/01/24 11:04
Looking for value catchers in the crypto bull market, what is the value-added logic of Gate.io’s platform currency GT?

Recently, Gate.io&#39;s platform currency GT has repeatedly hit new historical highs. This impressive price performance is not only the value accumulation brought by its diversified business model and innovative initiatives, but also a microcosm of the rapid growth of the exchange.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004041-1.60%
IO
IO$0.611+11.29%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002157+6.51%
PANews2025/01/24 10:58
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24)

The overall market continues to be sluggish, and the only fun thing is to play fast
FUNToken
FUN$0.009202+2.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04472+36.38%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1313+7.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001757+6.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
PANews2025/01/24 10:57
Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

Why did Animechain target the animation industry as its entry point, and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT? Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. He analyzed the core issues of the animation industry and reflected on Azuki’s past experiences and lessons in brand marketing.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006122+0.29%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5185+6.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.16667+0.76%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01731+6.13%
PANews2025/01/23 20:17

