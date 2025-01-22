2025-08-08 Friday

PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million

PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN over-the-counter trading; BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin may reach $700,000 amid concerns about currency depreciation; Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales.
PANews2025/01/23 17:30
Ethereum Foundation's "Game of Thrones": Where is the Foundation's major reform heading?

Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”: Where is the Foundation’s major reform heading?

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published two consecutive posts, criticizing the call for the resignation of Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi and refuting concerns about the centralization of Ethereum in the future. This has caused widespread controversy inside and outside the Ethereum community.
PANews2025/01/23 14:34
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)

#defai is hot
PANews2025/01/23 10:43
On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

ZachXBT may not be a "dragon", the market just needs more education about on-chain mechanisms and liquidity dynamics.
PANews2025/01/22 20:51
PA Daily | Ethereum core developer Eric Conner quits the Ethereum community; Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht regains his freedom

PA Daily | Ethereum core developer Eric Conner quits the Ethereum community; Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht regains his freedom

Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; 10x Research said that Bitcoin may rise to US$122,000 in February.
PANews2025/01/22 17:51
Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time

In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. But is this dividend a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?
PANews2025/01/22 15:08
The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident

The market is getting smarter, celebrity memes are gaining popularity, AI tokens are making a comeback, and more.
PANews2025/01/22 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)

AI agent gradually recovers
PANews2025/01/22 11:20
OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2025/01/22 11:03
Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee

With players contributing a large amount of transaction fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun?
PANews2025/01/22 09:58

