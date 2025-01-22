MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Bitwise and CoinShares apply to register Dogecoin-related ETFs; VINE's market value briefly exceeds $200 million
Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN over-the-counter trading; BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin may reach $700,000 amid concerns about currency depreciation; Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales.
PANews
2025/01/23 17:30
Ethereum Foundation’s “Game of Thrones”: Where is the Foundation’s major reform heading?
Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published two consecutive posts, criticizing the call for the resignation of Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi and refuting concerns about the centralization of Ethereum in the future. This has caused widespread controversy inside and outside the Ethereum community.
PANews
2025/01/23 14:34
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.23)
#defai is hot
PANews
2025/01/23 10:43
On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?
ZachXBT may not be a "dragon", the market just needs more education about on-chain mechanisms and liquidity dynamics.
PANews
2025/01/22 20:51
PA Daily | Ethereum core developer Eric Conner quits the Ethereum community; Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht regains his freedom
Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; Possibly affected by the launch of Binance Alpha, MAX and TRISIG both rose by more than 40%; 10x Research said that Bitcoin may rise to US$122,000 in February.
PANews
2025/01/22 17:51
Trump's coin issuance stirs up Solana DeFi landscape: Meteora's daily trading volume soars 8 times, Raydium's share falls to less than 30% in a short period of time
In terms of growth rate, Meteora may be the biggest beneficiary of the TRUMP token craze. But is this dividend a flash in the pan or the beginning of change?
PANews
2025/01/22 15:08
The super cycle begins, four predictions for the crypto market after the Trump coin incident
The market is getting smarter, celebrity memes are gaining popularity, AI tokens are making a comeback, and more.
PANews
2025/01/22 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.22)
AI agent gradually recovers
PANews
2025/01/22 11:20
OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/22 11:03
Estimated Pump.fun invoice: The official income for issuing one coin is 68 US dollars, and 70% of the user's profit is paid as a handling fee
With players contributing a large amount of transaction fees and interaction volume, who is the biggest winner of Pump.fun?
PANews
2025/01/22 09:58
