Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world's most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president's credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.