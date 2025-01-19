MEXC Exchange
Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?
Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world's most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president's credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.
PANews
2025/01/20 13:41
The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro
"First Lady" Melania launched her own official token MELANIA, and its market value was once pushed up to over 13 billion US dollars. This capital frenzy caused serious bleeding in the crypto market, but many token details also caused market controversy.
PANews
2025/01/20 12:23
OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/20 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion
The market continues to recover, and crypto wallets and centralized finance are experiencing an explosion.
PANews
2025/01/20 11:09
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)
The entire northwest of Shanxi (Solana) is in chaos
PANews
2025/01/20 10:37
Trump is rising, Solana is king, and the president is issuing coins: Who is the winner and who is benefiting? What is the impact on the crypto market?
Trump's post has given the cryptocurrency market an unprecedented shock. This article will analyze the impact of this incident on various potential stakeholders and the capital market from multiple perspectives, including whales, new users, Solana ecosystem, and Trump himself.
PANews
2025/01/19 22:51
Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE
In the coming week from January 20, 2025 to January 26, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/01/19 21:24
PA Daily | OKX, Coinbase, and Binance launch TRUMP; Vitalik is making large-scale changes to the leadership structure of the Ethereum Foundation
Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st; SOL hit a new high, and Solana's market value rose to 146th in the global asset market value ranking; a South Korean court approved the detention order for Yoon Seok-yeol; TRUMP entered the top ten cryptocurrency FDV and is currently ranked 7th.
PANews
2025/01/19 17:29
Thinking about the formation of crypto capital: Why would the return of public offerings be so beneficial?
An in-depth look at where ICOs came from, where they are going, and why they matter.
PANews
2025/01/19 14:51
From acquisition to abandonment, why did Nike's Web3 brand RTFKT close?
Despite high hopes, RTFKT failed to achieve the expected success. The last MNLTH X Blade Drop series became the last dance to bid farewell to the crypto world.
PANews
2025/01/19 09:00
