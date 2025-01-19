2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world&#39;s most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president&#39;s credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.
RealLink
REAL$0.05111+3.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003818-7.82%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007971+5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 13:41
The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro

The Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of the "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market contro

"First Lady" Melania launched her own official token MELANIA, and its market value was once pushed up to over 13 billion US dollars. This capital frenzy caused serious bleeding in the crypto market, but many token details also caused market controversy.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01608+4.48%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.2195+5.37%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 12:23
OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

OSL Trading Time: Trump effect detonates the crypto market, ETH/BTC exchange rate falls below 0.03 in the short term

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,771.31+1.94%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006122+0.29%
Ethereum
ETH$3,940.74+7.69%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 11:23
Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion

Financing Weekly Report | 22 public financing events; Crypto Wallet Phantom announced the completion of a $150 million Series C financing, with a valuation of $3 billion

The market continues to recover, and crypto wallets and centralized finance are experiencing an explosion.
Chainbase
C$0.25845+2.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02894+3.06%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 11:09
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

The entire northwest of Shanxi (Solana) is in chaos
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1313+7.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001757+6.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 10:37
Trump is rising, Solana is king, and the president is issuing coins: Who is the winner and who is benefiting? What is the impact on the crypto market?

Trump is rising, Solana is king, and the president is issuing coins: Who is the winner and who is benefiting? What is the impact on the crypto market?

Trump's post has given the cryptocurrency market an unprecedented shock. This article will analyze the impact of this incident on various potential stakeholders and the capital market from multiple perspectives, including whales, new users, Solana ecosystem, and Trump himself.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Partager
PANews2025/01/19 22:51
Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

In the coming week from January 20, 2025 to January 26, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01731+6.13%
Partager
PANews2025/01/19 21:24
PA Daily | OKX, Coinbase, and Binance launch TRUMP; Vitalik is making large-scale changes to the leadership structure of the Ethereum Foundation

PA Daily | OKX, Coinbase, and Binance launch TRUMP; Vitalik is making large-scale changes to the leadership structure of the Ethereum Foundation

Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st; SOL hit a new high, and Solana&#39;s market value rose to 146th in the global asset market value ranking; a South Korean court approved the detention order for Yoon Seok-yeol; TRUMP entered the top ten cryptocurrency FDV and is currently ranked 7th.
MemeCore
M$0.4459-15.94%
Solana
SOL$175.41+4.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.224+4.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/01/19 17:29
Thinking about the formation of crypto capital: Why would the return of public offerings be so beneficial?

Thinking about the formation of crypto capital: Why would the return of public offerings be so beneficial?

An in-depth look at where ICOs came from, where they are going, and why they matter.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000271+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/01/19 14:51
From acquisition to abandonment, why did Nike's Web3 brand RTFKT close?

From acquisition to abandonment, why did Nike's Web3 brand RTFKT close?

Despite high hopes, RTFKT failed to achieve the expected success. The last MNLTH X Blade Drop series became the last dance to bid farewell to the crypto world.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07201+14.95%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000271+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/01/19 09:00

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions