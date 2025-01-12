MEXC Exchange
With a 64-fold increase in one year, what actions has MANTRA, the L1 project of the RWA track, taken?
In the RWA track, MANTRA (OM) has been active in the past year and will launch the mainnet in October 2024. On January 9, MANTRA announced that it had reached an agreement with the Dubai-based real estate group DAMAC Group to tokenize at least $1 billion of the group's assets in the UAE.
PANews
2025/01/13 14:32
Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?
Currently, a total of five states plan to establish Bitcoin reserves, namely Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire and North Dakota.
PANews
2025/01/13 13:12
ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase
Azuki's anime project Animecoin will launch the ANIME token in January this year, but it has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversies have arisen.
PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin long-term holders' reduction slows down, bull market signals still exist
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/01/13 11:25
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Movement Labs is close to completing a $100 million Series B financing round, with an estimated valuation of $3 billion
Market heat is picking up again; AI-driven encrypted data platform SoSoValue completed a US$15 million Series A financing with a valuation of US$200 million, led by Sequoia China and others.
PANews
2025/01/13 10:54
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.13)
The AI Agent track as a whole fell back again, and Virtual and AI16Z dropped nearly in half from their highs.
PANews
2025/01/13 10:25
How does MemeCore build a growth engine by leveraging the flywheel effect to create a one-stop "MEME Amusement Park"?
On MemeCore, MEME coins are not only a carrier of cultural expression, but also an important tool with economic participation significance, promoting the construction and development of the entire ecosystem.
PANews
2025/01/13 10:00
Comparative Analysis of MegaETH, Monad and Hyperliquid: Who Can Lead the High-Performance Blockchain?
The competition between MegaETH, Hyperliquid, and Monad highlights a key aspect of blockchain development: there is currently no single solution that dominates all use cases. Each platform excels in its field, offering a unique value proposition that meets different needs.
PANews
2025/01/13 08:30
Weekly preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking
In the coming week from January 13, 2025 to January 19, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/01/12 21:09
PA Daily | Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of the launch; Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website and blocked in Singapore
The president of The ETF Store released a forecast for 10 crypto-related ETFs in 2025; NFT trading volume increased by 10.7% month-on-month to US$155.4 million in the past week, and the number of buyers and sellers both fell by more than 70% month-on-month; Litecoin's official X account was hacked and posted fake token tweets.
PANews
2025/01/12 17:12
Actualités tendance
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions