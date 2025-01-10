PA Daily | Two U.S. states proposed to establish Bitcoin or digital asset reserves; Aiccelerate DAO went online, and the market value of the token AICC once exceeded US$250 million

Kenya is preparing legislation to legalize cryptocurrencies; Nasdaq-listed liquor company Heritage Distilling plans to build up Bitcoin reserves and accept it as a form of payment; the verdict in the Trump "hush money" case: 34 counts found guilty, no punishment; Bybit announced that it will temporarily restrict services to Indian users from January 12.