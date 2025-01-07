MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
A review of the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main
The SendAI Crypto x AI Hackathon showcased 10 outstanding projects covering multiple fields including DeFi investment, development tools, social entertainment, etc.
DEFI
$0.002017
-5.79%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
ETC
$21.65
+7.49%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/08 13:57
OSL Trading Hours: BTC falls below $97,000 after a surge, analysts warn of a possible sharp correction
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116,765.98
+1.91%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/08 11:17
Analysis of Swarms and other 6 major AI Agent chips: 1647 large investors hold 1.58 billion US dollars in tokens, scattered purchases at the bottom and high-level aggregation is a conspiracy
PANews takes the recently popular Swarms token as the main analysis object, and conducts comparative analysis on the addresses of major holders of 6 AI Agent tokens with higher market capitalization, trying to "look for the sword in the boat" again and spy on some codes from it.
SWARMS
$0.02059
+0.48%
TOKEN
$0.01608
+4.48%
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
MAJOR
$0.16658
+0.70%
HOLD
$0.00004746
-0.77%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/08 11:14
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.8)
AI Agent overall callback
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
MEME
$0.001756
+5.97%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/08 10:56
When AI Gold Rush Meets Crypto, AI Agents Make Crypto Products Easier to “Fly into Ordinary People’s Homes”
AI agents will completely reorganize the current trajectory of global cryptocurrency adoption and cover all application verticals.
FLY
$0.08492
+0.87%
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
GOLD
$0.0000000000002
+11.11%
PEOPLE
$0.01916
+7.58%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/08 09:25
A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious
This article lists 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects, which are mainly high-market-cap projects, most of which are worth tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. From the perspective of market performance, many low-market-cap projects have shown significant growth, while among high-market-cap projects, except for Hyperfy, the growth effect is particularly obvious, and the growth of other projects is relatively limited, which may be related to the fact that these large-market-cap projects have experienced higher growth before.
MORE
$0.09926
-1.41%
CAP
$0.06812
-3.26%
EFFECT
$0.006122
+0.29%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
ELIZA
$0.00185
+1.14%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/07 18:21
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes predicts a sharp market correction in mid-March; Binance will launch COOKIE, ALCH and SWARMS perpetual contracts
Santiment: Bitcoin may be gradually deviating from the regular fluctuation trajectory of global stock markets, which is a bullish signal; the prediction market shows that pro-crypto Pierre Poilievre is expected to become the next Prime Minister of Canada; Backpack Exchange acquires FTX EU for US$32.7 million.
ALCH
$0.14803
--%
SWARMS
$0.02059
+0.48%
PRO
$0.7733
+3.10%
COOKIE
$0.15142
+7.83%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/07 18:10
Innovation in the crypto industry has slowed down. What other ambitious projects are there besides AI Agent?
“If the token price still goes up, why take the risk?”
TOKEN
$0.01608
+4.48%
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
WHY
$0.0000000271
+1.68%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/07 13:38
Ambush "Trump's inauguration"? An article sorting out the new government's crypto team and related concept coins
Trump’s new administration has many politicians who support cryptocurrencies. With the presidential inauguration on January 20, which crypto tokens and meme coins may be worth paying attention to and planning?
TRUMP
$9.222
+4.59%
MAY
$0.05093
+1.69%
MEME
$0.001756
+5.97%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/07 11:45
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.7)
AI meme continues to rise, and fast pass disks are frequently released
AI
$0.1313
+7.18%
MEME
$0.001756
+5.97%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
Partager
PANews
2025/01/07 10:50
Actualités tendance
Plus
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions