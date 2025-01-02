MEXC Exchange
AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly
Don't stress too much, the launch is only 10%-20% of your long-term success, don't make it complicated.
$0.01727
+3.59%
$0.017839
+4.46%
$0.1312
+7.01%
$0.000827
+0.24%
2025/01/04
PA Daily | Solv Lianchuang denies allegations of asset security issues; MicroStrategy plans to issue up to $2 billion in preferred shares to increase Bitcoin holdings
Ethena released its 2025 roadmap and will launch "iUSDe" in February to enter the TradFi field; in 2024, various projects distributed tokens worth US$14.91 billion to crypto users through airdrop activities; Tether and Circle's on-chain revenue in December 2024 totaled US$664 million, dominating the stablecoin market.
$0.04331
+3.56%
2025/01/04
BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value
Theoretically, users who participate in the public offering can earn up to 58 times the return. As a "Y Combinator on the blockchain", Bio Protocol currently has 8 sub-DAOs. Can DeSci, a track favored by CZ and Vitalik Buterin, continue to bring imagination to the market?
$0.08941
+47.34%
$0.0002726
+286.66%
2025/01/03
PA Daily | Binance, OKX and other mainstream exchanges will soon list BIO; Sonic SVM and Solayer will soon issue tokens
MetaPlanet plans to hold more than 10,000 bitcoins by 2025; SWARMS broke through $0.2, up 60.8% in 24 hours; XPLA announced its 2025 roadmap.
$0.08941
+47.34%
$0.00542
-27.15%
$0.2216
+5.48%
$0.02057
+0.39%
$0.09926
-1.43%
$0.1851
+5.11%
2025/01/03
A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth
What meme blue chips will be added in 2024? Which KOLs have a significant impact on the meme coin market? What are the commonly used meme tools and narratives?
$0.07611
+2.61%
$0.001756
+5.97%
2025/01/03
AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy
How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential?
$0.01606
+4.35%
$0.1312
+7.01%
2025/01/03
OSL Trading Hours: Market sentiment is generally bullish, and the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" is bullish on BTC to $350,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
$116,765.98
+1.91%
2025/01/03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.3)
AI Agent violent callback
$0.1312
+7.01%
$0.001756
+5.97%
$0.00008822
-0.21%
2025/01/03
Year-end special Space review: Ethereum and altcoin market outlook
In this interview, PANews invited Chainfeed founder Pan Zhixiong, Nothing Reaearch partner Todd, Gate Group chief business officer Kevin Lee, and independent research and NingNing to jointly look forward to the future potential of Ethereum and the altcoin market.
$0.001544
-2.15%
$2.147
+1.13%
$0.1628
-9.70%
$0.0000806
-1.22%
$0.14528
-0.01%
2025/01/03
The market value of AI Agent far exceeds that of DeFi Summer, or will it replicate the DeFi-style market trend?
The AI Agent craze is grabbing most of the liquidity on the chain, and there are more and more discussions in the market about crypto AI being in a similar DeFi Summer cycle. In this article, PANews will compare the market development scale of crypto AI and DeFi, and explore the similarities and differences in the development of these two fields.
$0.09926
-1.43%
$0.002017
-5.87%
$0.1312
+7.01%
$0.000189
-2.07%
2025/01/02
