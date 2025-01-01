MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | COOKIE, AVA, ZEREBRO and others increased by more than 30%; Lumoz and Nimble announced their 2025 roadmap
The avatar and nickname of MuskX account were changed back to their original appearance; Bithumb will list PEAQ and VANA in the Korean won market; Binance will add observation tags to STMX and TROY, and remove the observation tags of CVX and SUN.
SUN
$0.022433
+0.35%
MORE
$0.09926
-1.43%
VANA
$4.453
+6.09%
CVX
$4.618
+7.52%
COOKIE
$0.15142
+7.81%
ZEREBRO
$0.02899
+3.05%
AVA
$0.5864
+5.60%
PANews
2025/01/02 17:26
How to make money by lying down: Buy 10 BNB at the beginning of the year, and make money by compounding interest on Binance. How much money can you make by the end of the year?
Is there any way to make a profit without "hard work", gambling or heartbeat? Some smart money is targeting platform activities such as Binance's Launchpool or Megadrop to achieve the goal of compound interest.
BNB
$787.38
+2.62%
HARD
$0.009402
-7.79%
SMART
$0.00718
+42.80%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:27
Year-end special Space review: Bitcoin future and macro trend outlook
PANews invited Lao Bai, investment research partner of ABCDE, Suji Yan, founder of Mask Network, Ming Dao, founder of dForce, and Jeffrey Hu, head of investment research at HashKey Capital, to discuss the future development trends of the crypto market.
DAO
$0.1264
-14.82%
SPACE
$0.1628
-9.70%
FUTURE
$0.14528
-0.01%
MASK
$1.273
+3.74%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:08
Exploring opportunities in the next consumer track, Web3 platform Umy will create diversified travel and consumption experiences
In the combination of real life and blockchain technology, what is the next potential opportunity for the C-end consumer track? As a platform that promotes the development of PayFi and RWA tracks, Umy is committed to providing Web3 users with a more diversified travel and consumption experience.
C
$0.25845
+2.46%
REAL
$0.05111
+3.14%
MORE
$0.09926
-1.43%
LIFE
$0.00004821
-0.06%
RWA
$0.005177
-6.88%
PANews
2025/01/02 15:00
From small talk to practicality: Paradigm shift and future trends of Web3 AI agents
The shift from "chatbots chatting away on social media" to "experts sharing professional insights" is here to stay.
HERE
$0.000579
+7.22%
AI
$0.1312
+7.01%
TALK
$0.0618
+11.15%
FUTURE
$0.14528
-0.01%
PANews
2025/01/02 13:08
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.2)
ai16z and virtual market capitalization hit new highs
AI16Z
$0.1348
+8.70%
VIRTUAL
$1.3423
+10.43%
MEME
$0.001756
+5.97%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2025/01/02 10:53
PA Daily | Musk published two tweets containing frog elements at night; FLock.io launched the mainnet and token generation activities on Base
The Prime Minister of Montenegro said that the procedure for extraditing Do Kwon to the United States has been completed; SPACE ID disclosed its 2025 roadmap: it plans to expand its business beyond Web3; NFT sales in 2024 reached US$8.83 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%; Sonic SVM announced token economics, 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025.
SVM
$0.00542
-27.15%
SONIC
$0.2216
+5.48%
TOKEN
$0.01606
+4.35%
ID
$0.1667
+6.11%
IO
$0.61
+11.11%
FLOCK
$0.17239
+6.36%
PANews
2025/01/01 17:21
OSL Trading Moments: BTC dominance is expected to continue until 2025, ETH shows strong upward momentum
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116,765.98
+1.91%
ETH
$3,939.7
+7.65%
PANews
2025/01/01 15:25
MegaETH Ecosystem Overview: What Projects Does MegaMafia Cover?
Currently MegaMafia covers 13 projects, and there are 15 projects that are built on MegaETH or plan to integrate MegaETH but are not yet part of MegaMafia.
PART
$0.1794
-0.05%
NOT
$0.002155
+6.36%
PANews
2025/01/01 13:43
Review of the performance of 22 mainstream public chains in 2024: half of the data declined, and Hyperliquid ranked first in many data
From the perspective of data, which public chains have truly risen in 2024? Which public chains may not be underestimated, but actually decline?
MAY
$0.05093
+1.65%
NOT
$0.002155
+6.36%
PANews
2025/01/01 09:30
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions