Interpretation of the development status of ai16z and Virtuals: They occupy more than half of the AI Agent market share and both face the challenge of ecological centralization
In this AI Agent craze, ai16z and Virtuals Protocol are undoubtedly the two most representative projects with the strongest performance, and their ecosystems have attracted various investors to actively dig for gold.
PANews
2024/12/30 17:11
Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle
The overall market value of AI Agents narratives has increased by 7,000% in the past three months, while Memecoins have only increased by 15.19%.
PANews
2024/12/30 14:29
The European MiCA Act is about to be implemented. What impact will it have on the market?
Will European cryptocurrency adoption increase in 2025? How will MiCA affect businesses and investors?
PANews
2024/12/30 13:09
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin Bull-Bear Game, Ethereum Shows Initial Signs of Recovery
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/30 11:48
Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; Usual completed a $10 million Series A financing, led by Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures
As Christmas week approaches, market enthusiasm begins to decline.
PANews
2024/12/30 11:15
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.30)
AI Agent market value increases, interactions decrease, and Base's overall data performance surpasses Solana
PANews
2024/12/30 10:40
Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain
In this article, PANews lists 22 crypto projects that have attracted much market attention, mainly NFT projects, but also covering multiple tracks such as games, DeFi, Launchpad and AI.
PANews
2024/12/30 09:09
Weekly Preview | FTX claims processing to begin on January 3, 2025; Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) takes effect
In the coming week from December 30, 2024 to January 5, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2024/12/29 21:45
PA Daily | NFT transaction volume fell by about 50% in the past week; Siqi Chen, the largest holder of MIRA, has locked about 1/3 of his assets for one year
El Salvador's Bitcoin reserves reached 6,000, worth about $569 million; the modular blockchain Sophon completed mining migration and opened mainnet mining; the market value of artificial intelligence tokens fell to the $50 billion range, down about 28% from the peak in early December; the founder of ai16z said that ai16z has no control over AI Pool and cannot access private keys
PANews
2024/12/29 17:15
Year-end series: 4 scenarios and 11 predictions for the market in 2025
Ethereum alt season will not happen; Base loses in competition with L1s; Metaverse tokens are reborn as VR makes new progress; ICOs are great again.
PANews
2024/12/29 15:23
