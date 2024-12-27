2025-08-08 Friday

Exclusive interview with ai16z founder Shaw: I am not a money-loving person, but I want AI to help ordinary people get opportunities to make money

Exclusive interview with ai16z founder Shaw: I am not a money-loving person, but I want AI to help ordinary people get opportunities to make money

At a community exchange event in Beijing, PANews had an in-depth conversation with Shaw, the founder of ai16z. Shaw said that he is not a money-loving person, but his development work aims to provide investment opportunities for ordinary people so that the crypto ecosystem can transform from speculative to generative.
PANews2024/12/28 17:32
PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f

PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued reporting management measures for high-risk transactions such as illegal cross-border financial activities of virtual currencies; the Minister of Justice of Montenegro signed an extradition order, and Do Kwon will be extradited to the United States; ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel repaid his WBTC loan about 4 hours ago, and lost 68.84 million US dollars in the past year.
PANews2024/12/28 17:19
Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts "Stand Up" to Earn Yap?

Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?

Let&#39;s say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?
PANews2024/12/28 11:10
PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors

PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors

Binance Alpha adds arc, WHY, APU, HAPPY and FWOG; 1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed; BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase project MANTRA (OM).
PANews2024/12/27 17:32
Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇

Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇

This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns
PANews2024/12/27 17:08
CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?

CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?

Funded by giants such as Microsoft and Google, OORT is a pioneer in the field of decentralized AI. It creates a decentralized trust infrastructure for the AI era. While realizing commercial applications, it promotes the democratization and popularization of AI development processes through innovative DeAI (decentralized artificial intelligence) solutions.
PANews2024/12/27 16:30
Top 10 leading projects in 2024: the highest increase is over 230 times, and 7 Meme coins are on the list

Top 10 leading projects in 2024: the highest increase is over 230 times, and 7 Meme coins are on the list

Seven of the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest gains this year are meme coins.
PANews2024/12/27 16:20
Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

The PumpFun team is actively trading low market cap tokens.
PANews2024/12/27 14:05
OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"

OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/27 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)

meme waterdrops
PANews2024/12/27 10:59

