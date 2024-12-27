MEXC Exchange
Exclusive interview with ai16z founder Shaw: I am not a money-loving person, but I want AI to help ordinary people get opportunities to make money
At a community exchange event in Beijing, PANews had an in-depth conversation with Shaw, the founder of ai16z. Shaw said that he is not a money-loving person, but his development work aims to provide investment opportunities for ordinary people so that the crypto ecosystem can transform from speculative to generative.
$0.005822
-2.46%
AI16Z
$0.1348
+8.70%
AI
$0.131
+6.85%
PEOPLE
$0.01915
+7.52%
NOT
$0.002153
+6.26%
PANews
2024/12/28 17:32
PA Daily | The IRS requires DeFi brokers to report digital asset sales income and collect user transaction information starting in 2027; Galaxy Research predicts that BTC will exceed $150,000 in the f
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange issued reporting management measures for high-risk transactions such as illegal cross-border financial activities of virtual currencies; the Minister of Justice of Montenegro signed an extradition order, and Do Kwon will be extradited to the United States; ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel repaid his WBTC loan about 4 hours ago, and lost 68.84 million US dollars in the past year.
$0.007869
+2.39%
BTC
$116,766.01
+1.91%
CROSS
$0.29236
-3.78%
DEFI
$0.002018
-5.83%
JUSTICE
$0.00008549
+21.53%
PANews
2024/12/28 17:19
Kaito Yaps Points Earning Guide for Ordinary Users: How Can Small Accounts “Stand Up” to Earn Yap?
Let's say you are a small account with less than 300 followers. What should you do?
KAITO
$1.1564
+2.39%
PANews
2024/12/28 11:10
PA Daily | Xterio will conduct TGE on January 8, 2025; Matrixport said that the 2025 Bitcoin bull market may face a variety of potential risk factors
Binance Alpha adds arc, WHY, APU, HAPPY and FWOG; 1.69 trillion BONKs have been destroyed; BNSOL Super Staking will launch the third phase project MANTRA (OM).
FWOG
$0.0475
+5.11%
BULL
$0.004041
-1.60%
MAY
$0.05107
+1.93%
OM
$0.2737
+0.07%
PANews
2024/12/27 17:32
Year-end review series丨Twists and turns, a picture to review the glorious 2024 🪶👇
This year, the crypto industry has grown amid doubts and twists and turns
PANews
2024/12/27 17:08
CZ publicly recommends the AI data track. How does OORT start the commercial narrative through DeAI?
Funded by giants such as Microsoft and Google, OORT is a pioneer in the field of decentralized AI. It creates a decentralized trust infrastructure for the AI era. While realizing commercial applications, it promotes the democratization and popularization of AI development processes through innovative DeAI (decentralized artificial intelligence) solutions.
TRUST
$0.0006164
+17.14%
DEAI
$0.06568
+8.13%
AI
$0.131
+6.85%
OORT
$0.0251
+6.35%
ERA
$0.9902
+4.60%
PANews
2024/12/27 16:30
Top 10 leading projects in 2024: the highest increase is over 230 times, and 7 Meme coins are on the list
Seven of the top ten cryptocurrencies with the highest gains this year are meme coins.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
GAINS
$0.02468
+2.96%
MEME
$0.001754
+5.85%
PANews
2024/12/27 16:20
Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?
The PumpFun team is actively trading low market cap tokens.
CAP
$0.06812
-3.26%
SECOND
$0.0000111
-3.47%
WALLET
$0.02891
+2.80%
PANews
2024/12/27 14:05
OSL Trading Hours: Russia expands Bitcoin foreign trade applications, and the market generally expects the upcoming "copycat season"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
TRADE
$0.14319
+0.78%
PANews
2024/12/27 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)
meme waterdrops
MEME
$0.001754
+5.85%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2024/12/27 10:59
