The 2024 "Training Guide" for Senior Traders: How to Seize Opportunities from Volatility and Hold Profits
In this article, PANews interviews and organizes several senior traders to share their operating experience and investment lessons in 2024, and explores how to optimize trading strategies, capture market opportunities and maintain profits.
PANews
2024/12/27 10:42
PA Daily | Pantera Capital CEO predicts that August 2025 will be the peak of this cycle; Vitalik donates 10 million baht to the zoo where Moo Deng is located
Animoca Brands: No official tokens or NFTs have been released; BonkDAO plans to destroy 1.69 trillion BONKs; the 30th address on the Bitcoin rich list transferred 11,999 BTC.
PANews
2024/12/26 17:13
Daos.World: The MEME circle is once again setting off a wave of DAO funds
This article will analyze the characteristics, potential and risks of this emerging platform from multiple dimensions such as platform architecture, operating mechanism, and participation methods.
PANews
2024/12/26 16:00
Detailed explanation of the changing trends of emerging agents: AI companions and robots may have great potential
The market is always on the lookout for unique, niche AI agents. The potential market for AI companions and robots is huge and is expected to gain significant traction by early 2025.
PANews
2024/12/26 14:57
In-depth dialogue with Pantera founder: From buying BTC at $65 to now, the crypto revolution has only completed 15%
"We will have a big bull market, then a bear market, and August 2025 should be the peak of this cycle."
PANews
2024/12/26 13:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.26)
A quiet Christmas
PANews
2024/12/26 11:14
2024 Financing Report: 1,259 financings, $9.615 billion, the overall market trend is similar to last year
At the end of the year, PANews reviews the overall primary market performance this year based on the financing information throughout the year to provide a reference for investors.
PANews
2024/12/26 09:40
PA Daily | UXLINK trading volume ranks first on both Upbit and Bithumb; 30 new wallets withdrew 1.37 million LINK from Binance in 5 days
MicroStrategy's stock has risen 402% this year, and Core Scientific has risen 307%; an anonymous user pledged 10,000 BTC on Babylon 10 days ago; VitaDAO plans to distribute 6.9 million BIO to VITA and VitaDAO IPT holders.
PANews
2024/12/25 17:30
AI reaches new heights? Learn about Story Protocol, the L1 blockchain that employs the first AI agent
A picture shows you how Story Protocol protects your creations?
PANews
2024/12/25 17:00
Phala Network and ai16z start AI experiments: AI self-reproduction and pre-sale, aiPool and Spore.fun drive new gameplay
AiPool, which is backed by ai16z founder Shaw, and Spore.fun, which has attracted much attention from the market, both use Phala Network's TEE technology to issue coins, which has once again attracted community attention to the active projects in the Polkadot ecosystem during the last bull market.
PANews
2024/12/25 16:16
