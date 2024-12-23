2025-08-08 Friday

Binance Labs bets on stablecoins again. Can Usual become the next "explosive product"?

In this article, PANews will explore Usual’s core potential and risks from perspectives such as its underlying operating logic and revenue distribution design.
PANews2024/12/25 16:10
OSL Trading Hours: Cryptocurrency shows volatile trend, market expects "Santa Claus bounce"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/25 11:42
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.25)

aiPool completes coin issuance
PANews2024/12/25 10:59
PA Daily | Analog mainnet launched; Binance will support Fantom (FTM) upgrade to Sonic (S)

Robinhood CEO said the company currently has no plans to hold Bitcoin for investment purposes; MicroStrategy&#39;s stock price has fallen 38.81% from its high on November 21; Binance supports Fantom&#39;s name change to Sonic and token swap.
PANews2024/12/24 17:31
Revisiting the "Grayscale Effect" of the last bull market: 14 tokens have a return rate of over 200%, and the market cycle has a significant impact

In this article, PANews reviews the market performance of the 14 tokens involved in the crypto trust funds launched by Grayscale in the last bull market cycle. Most of the products were launched in the middle and late stages of the bull market, with an average maximum increase of 204.8%. The price performance was significantly affected by market fluctuations, and the average period required to reach a new high was about 84.4 days.
PANews2024/12/24 16:45
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the god-level wealth-making meme coins in 2024

Meme coins account for 31% of crypto narratives in 2024, becoming a market force that cannot be ignored
PANews2024/12/24 16:41
Major global crypto regulatory events in 2024: US approves spot ETF, European MiCA takes effect, and global regulatory friendliness upgrades

At the end of the year, PANews takes stock of the important regulatory developments in the global crypto market in 2024. Under different regulatory systems in different regions, the crypto market will present a completely different look next year.
PANews2024/12/24 15:47
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.24)

Ai Agent has become a clear narrative
PANews2024/12/24 10:47
Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market cannot continue to rise when everyone is just holding, and a new wave of buying is needed.
PANews2024/12/23 21:55
PA Daily | Binance Launchpool launches Bio Protocol (BIO); Lido launches Ethereum SDK

Regarding the discussion that Biden may pardon SBF, Musk responded: I would be shocked if it doesn&#39;t happen; Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings of 619.7 bitcoins; Binance will launch HIVE/USDT perpetual contracts.
PANews2024/12/23 18:43

