Revisiting the "Grayscale Effect" of the last bull market: 14 tokens have a return rate of over 200%, and the market cycle has a significant impact

In this article, PANews reviews the market performance of the 14 tokens involved in the crypto trust funds launched by Grayscale in the last bull market cycle. Most of the products were launched in the middle and late stages of the bull market, with an average maximum increase of 204.8%. The price performance was significantly affected by market fluctuations, and the average period required to reach a new high was about 84.4 days.