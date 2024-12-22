29-year-old political newcomer Bo Hines was appointed executive director of Trump's crypto committee, and crypto companies privately competed for seats

Bo Hines will serve as the executive director of the Trump Crypto Commission. The 29-year-old Bo Hines is a political and crypto newcomer who has not yet publicly expressed his stance on cryptocurrency. Before entering politics, he was a college football player and ran for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2022 and 2024.