2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

With the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.
PANews2024/12/16 16:02
Four dimensions to analyze Hyperliquid’s growth potential

This article will focus on Hyperliquid’s market opportunities and the fundamental investment logic of the $HYPE token.
PANews2024/12/16 15:08
Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?

Following El Salvador, the United States, Brazil, Poland, Russia and Japan began to try.
PANews2024/12/16 13:48
OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/16 11:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)

New Bull Market, New Shitcoin
PANews2024/12/16 11:16
Financing Weekly Report | 27 public financing events; Avalanche completed $250 million in private equity financing, with Galaxy Digital and others participating

The investment and financing market has warmed up significantly, with infrastructure and DeFi tracks leading the way.
PANews2024/12/16 10:48
Weekly Preview | Binance to List Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL); Sonic Labs to Launch Mainnet

In the coming week from December 16th to December 22nd, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews2024/12/15 22:05
PA Daily | Musk re-focused on CZ's X account; NFT transaction volume this week reached US$224.41 million, an increase of 16.27% from last week

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested setting up a sandbox in Phuket to pilot the acceptance of Bitcoin payments; currently, about 30 payment companies have obtained digital token service licenses issued by the Central Bank of Singapore; the latest version of DEXX has now opened the payment entrance; Pudgy Penguins&#39; market value has exceeded US$1 billion.
PANews2024/12/15 17:17
Behind Russia’s Bitcoin Craze: Crypto Mining in “Shadow Regions”

Large-scale Bitcoin mining is being carried out in Russia&#39;s &quot;shadow regions&quot; to circumvent sanctions and accumulate wealth.
PANews2024/12/15 15:28
CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for market ambush. This article summarizes 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.
PANews2024/12/14 18:36

