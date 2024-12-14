CZ’s “Like” for Travala caused the price of the coin to surge. What other Binance concept coins may be worth paying attention to?

Recently, as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to heat up, Binance concept coins have become one of the directions for market ambush. This article summarizes 15 projects with cumulative financing exceeding 10 million US dollars and their market performance. These projects all support the BNB Chain ecosystem and have landed on Binance.