PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days

The floor price of Pudgy Penguins exceeded $100,000; Vana released the VANA token economics, 44% will be allocated to the community; Treasure officially launched the mainnet after migrating to ZKsync.
PANews2024/12/12 17:25
From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation

After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, 2024. The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions, settled $131.25 trillion in transfers, and miners earned a total of $71.49 billion.
PANews2024/12/12 15:50
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
PANews2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)

Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
PANews2024/12/12 11:26
Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem

Based on the existing public information, this article will list 10 games that have been or will be launched on Xai.
PANews2024/12/12 10:09
As the tide of “strategic reserves” rises, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Gold, as a global strategic reserve asset, has a history of thousands of years, while the 15-year-old Bitcoin is posing new challenges.
PANews2024/12/12 10:00
Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens

The Movement order-sharing craze has not yet ended, and Magic Eden’s airdrop is coming soon.
PANews2024/12/11 17:36
PA Daily | Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment proposal; ZK verification layer Aligned Layer announces ALIGN token economics

Coinbase has launched Magic Eden (ME) and will launch Gigachad (GIGA) and Turbo (TURBO); Circle has established a strategic partnership with Binance; Riot Platforms bought 705 BTC.
PANews2024/12/11 17:25
Bitwise's Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025

Driven by global stimulus policies from China and other major central banks, growing institutional adoption, and rapid improvements in blockchain technology, the outlook for 2025 looks pretty bright.
PANews2024/12/11 16:00
OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/12/11 12:02

