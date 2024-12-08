MEXC Exchange
Actualités crypto
2025-08-08 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market
CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu and Binance founder CZ discussed the key factors behind the market transformation, including technological progress, changes in user needs, and the evolution of the global regulatory environment. They not only shared their unique insights into the future of the industry, but also deeply analyzed the security challenges and changing regulatory frameworks facing the current crypto world, providing deep insights into innovation, security, and compliance.
PANews
2024/12/09 20:30
Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?
More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.
PANews
2024/12/09 18:25
PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value
Binance launched MOVE and started an airdrop activity for HODLers; Pudgy Penguins surpassed BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value; PEPE's market value exceeded US$11 billion, setting a new high, surpassing Uniswap.
PANews
2024/12/09 17:46
BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025
This article will conduct an in-depth analysis from four dimensions: time cycle, macroeconomics, market demand, and on-chain data.
PANews
2024/12/09 15:51
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate
Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don't work in isolation.
PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)
On-chain heat returns
PANews
2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing
AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
PANews
2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory
How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
PANews
2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"; BABYDOGE's $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum's abandonment of verifiability.
PANews
2024/12/08 17:26
