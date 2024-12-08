2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market

As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market

CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu and Binance founder CZ discussed the key factors behind the market transformation, including technological progress, changes in user needs, and the evolution of the global regulatory environment. They not only shared their unique insights into the future of the industry, but also deeply analyzed the security challenges and changing regulatory frameworks facing the current crypto world, providing deep insights into innovation, security, and compliance.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.157482+9.36%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14529--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002147+5.92%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 20:30
Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?

More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09912-1.52%
THINK Token
THINK$0.02464+5.84%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0012152+8.34%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 18:25
PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value

PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value

Binance launched MOVE and started an airdrop activity for HODLers; Pudgy Penguins surpassed BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value; PEPE's market value exceeded US$11 billion, setting a new high, surpassing Uniswap.
Movement
MOVE$0.1378+6.16%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000111-3.47%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001114+6.09%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004763-0.10%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 17:46
BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025

This article will conduct an in-depth analysis from four dimensions: time cycle, macroeconomics, market demand, and on-chain data.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,733.43+1.88%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 15:51
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don&#39;t work in isolation.
Threshold
T$0.01725+3.35%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004041-1.60%
Salamanca
DON$0.000827+0.24%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,733.43+1.88%
MAY
MAY$0.05096+1.77%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)

On-chain heat returns
Memecoin
MEME$0.001751+5.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing

AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0002492+7.32%
TONCOIN
TON$3.317+1.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1309+6.76%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001293+1.97%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
Bitcoin
BTC$116,733.43+1.88%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9999-2.29%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001751+5.67%
Partager
PANews2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the “Fat Penguin” PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he &quot;trusts the French judicial system&quot;; BABYDOGE&#39;s $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum&#39;s abandonment of verifiability.
BabyDogeCoin
BABYDOGE$0.0000000013533+6.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01603+4.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.037975+8.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002147+5.92%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.003447+18.33%
Partager
PANews2024/12/08 17:26

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions