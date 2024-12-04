2025-08-08 Friday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
20 predictions for 2025: A panoramic view of Web3 from scaling to privacy

20 predictions for 2025: A panoramic view of Web3 from scaling to privacy

Equilibrium has released its first annual forecast report, looking ahead to what may happen and where the industry is headed before the end of next year.
MAY
MAY$0.05096+1.77%
Partager
PANews2024/12/06 12:40
Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high

Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high

Pudgy Penguins CEO once claimed that the floor price of &quot;Fat Penguin&quot; will reach 200 ETH in this cycle.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01603+4.02%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.037981+8.18%
Ethereum
ETH$3,933.11+7.52%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004763-0.10%
Partager
PANews2024/12/06 12:38
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Partager
PANews2024/12/06 11:54
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.6)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.6)

The secondary popularity increases, memes form their own ecosystem, and everyone plays their own game
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.95-2.47%
FORM
FORM$3.9375+3.62%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001751+5.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2024/12/06 11:13
PA Daily | Bitcoin hits a record high of $104,000; Fed Chairman says "BTC is more like gold and is not allowed to be held due to identity reasons"

PA Daily | Bitcoin hits a record high of $104,000; Fed Chairman says "BTC is more like gold and is not allowed to be held due to identity reasons"

Trump officially nominated Paul Atkins as the chairman of the US SEC; Putin said that no one can ban Bitcoin, and everyone is working hard to reduce costs and improve reliability; Magic Eden has launched the ME airdrop query page.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.219+4.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,731.21+1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09925-1.39%
Eden
EDEN$0.031492+10.34%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.21717-1.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.009415-0.84%
GOLD
GOLD$0.0000000000002+11.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002147+5.92%
Partager
PANews2024/12/05 18:46
Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

Data reveals how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs

Investors&#39; positions are at extreme profit levels, and multiple risk indicators are rising, indicating that investors need to act with caution, while realized profits and funding rates are beginning to decline, suggesting a consolidation period.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04046+5.61%
Partager
PANews2024/12/05 16:05
Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

The crypto community and market reacted strongly, with CEOs of companies such as Coinbase and Ripple and U.S. senators who support cryptocurrencies expressing congratulations one after another. The price of Bitcoin also broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time.
U
U$0.0295+0.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.219+4.54%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001031-5.58%
Partager
PANews2024/12/05 12:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.5)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched the "Meme Daily", a quick view of the Meme sector's popularity distribution, quickly grasp the market dynamics! 🗓12/5 Update: Send BAN Sotheby's Vice President issued $VOID again, the ultimate concept abstraction: nothingness (15% minted by himself) M3M3 Meteora's airdrop to LP is the number of new base chain meme plates
Vice
VICE$0.00898-5.77%
Suilend
SEND$0.5787+12.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1309+6.76%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02388+5.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001751+5.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008822-0.21%
Partager
PANews2024/12/05 11:19
PA Daily | Trump nominated Paul Atkins, who supports encryption, as the chairman of the US SEC; Yesterday, the martial law crisis in South Korea caused a short-term spike of 30% on Upbit BTC

PA Daily | Trump nominated Paul Atkins, who supports encryption, as the chairman of the US SEC; Yesterday, the martial law crisis in South Korea caused a short-term spike of 30% on Upbit BTC

Pantera Capital raised $20 million to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram; the trading volume of crypto stablecoins exceeded $700 billion in November, setting a new record; Coinbase International Station will launch Morpho perpetual futures contracts.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.219+4.54%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,731.21+1.88%
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0002492+7.32%
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0596+12.68%
Partager
PANews2024/12/04 19:19
Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

In this article, the Solana Foundation elaborates on the three key development directions of AI+encryption integration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1309+6.76%
Partager
PANews2024/12/04 17:15

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions