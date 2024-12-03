MEXC Exchange
Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash
The farce of martial law in South Korea has caused drastic fluctuations in the market, allowing Korean elderly people who have just entered the market to feel the huge volatility of the crypto market. Although the martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of a large amount of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.
2024/12/04 13:07
OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
2024/12/04 11:40
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.4)
The number of new meme listings on the Base chain in 24 hours has reached 5,000
2024/12/04 11:22
Interview with Hyperliquid founder Jeff: He taught himself programming after entering the industry and refused to accept VC investment
Start from user needs rather than catering to VCs.
2024/12/04 11:13
The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest
Those former copycat stars who no longer dominate the public opinion market seem to be quietly returning in another way.
2024/12/04 10:23
PA Daily | Microstrategy spends $1.5 billion to increase its holdings of 15,400 bitcoins; Trump may announce the SEC chairman candidate as early as tomorrow
Magic Eden will open ME token airdrop qualification inquiries on December 4, and TGE is scheduled for December 10; the US government transferred nearly 20,000 bitcoins related to Silk Road to Coinbase Prime this morning, possibly preparing for sale; South Korea's 5060 group accelerated its entry into the crypto market, and bank deposits decreased by 27 trillion won in 5 months.
2024/12/03 18:33
After buying the most expensive banana and attracting global attention, we talked to Justin Sun
“I think 2025 is indeed a big year. The four-year cycle of the crypto industry is very obvious. Now it is superimposed with Trump’s election and a friendly regulatory environment. But I won’t predict the price, because sometimes the price will exceed your expectations.”
2024/12/03 18:01
XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide
This article will deeply analyze the operating mechanism of XRP Ledger (XRPL), token trading methods, core concepts, and in-depth research directions.
2024/12/03 13:45
Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects
Bitcoin dominance is declining, and the alt season may be coming soon. This article sorts out 10 projects that may become the next MATIC from popular narratives, covering RWA, AI, DePIN, games and other fields.
2024/12/03 13:12
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.3)
Base 24-hour meme new disk has reached 3800
2024/12/03 11:18
