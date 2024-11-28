2025-08-08 Friday

A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem

The popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. This article will review 12 potential projects in its ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens.
PANews2024/12/01 18:40
PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November

Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC&#39;s market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.
PANews2024/12/01 17:11
Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?

Just 2 companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks.
PANews2024/12/01 15:23
Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

Comparison dimensions include business model, revenue, token quantity growth, etc.
PANews2024/11/29 20:06
PA Daily｜Worldcoin pilots World ID passport credential; U2U Network completes $13.8 million in financing

Uniswap&#39;s trading volume has reached US$38 billion so far in November; the net inflow of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has reached US$6.2 billion so far in November; jump.fun: Starting today, the donation refund process and user loss compensation process will be launched.
PANews2024/11/29 18:40
Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment

Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment

Staying sober and controlling risks is the way to survive in the long run.
PANews2024/11/29 17:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

Christmas concept tokens start hype early
PANews2024/11/29 11:23
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,759.77+1.92%
PANews2024/11/29 11:07
PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network

BNSOL Super Staking will launch its first project - the oracle network Pyth Network (PYTH); Chinese listed company SOS announced that it will purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin; Hyperliquid reminded users to accept the Genesis Event terms as soon as possible.
PANews2024/11/28 19:13
Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation

The conservative estimate is that ENA will rise to US$2.25 by the end of next year, and the optimistic forecast is US$5.
PANews2024/11/28 18:46

