A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem
The popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. This article will review 12 potential projects in its ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens.
BNB
$787.14
+2.66%
QUICK
$0.02389
+5.56%
NOT
$0.00215
+6.06%
PANews
2024/12/01 18:40
PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November
Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC's market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.
SOL
$175.13
+4.84%
BTC
$116,759.77
+1.92%
MORE
$0.09925
-1.39%
XRP
$3.3564
+13.01%
MAY
$0.05096
+1.77%
PANews
2024/12/01 17:11
Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?
Just 2 companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks.
TITAN
$0.000000008941
+4.80%
BLOCK
$0.2205
-14.23%
PANews
2024/12/01 15:23
Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?
Comparison dimensions include business model, revenue, token quantity growth, etc.
FUN
$0.009169
+1.82%
TOKEN
$0.01603
+4.02%
PUMP
$0.003293
-1.96%
MEME
$0.001753
+5.79%
CLANKER
$48.83
-3.32%
PANews
2024/11/29 20:06
PA Daily｜Worldcoin pilots World ID passport credential; U2U Network completes $13.8 million in financing
Uniswap's trading volume has reached US$38 billion so far in November; the net inflow of the US Bitcoin spot ETF has reached US$6.2 billion so far in November; jump.fun: Starting today, the donation refund process and user loss compensation process will be launched.
FUN
$0.009169
+1.82%
U2U
$0.006785
-1.48%
ID
$0.1665
+6.05%
NET
$0.00009657
-11.37%
PANews
2024/11/29 18:40
Placeholder Partners: Advice for New Investors in the Current Environment
Staying sober and controlling risks is the way to survive in the long run.
PANews
2024/11/29 17:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)
Christmas concept tokens start hype early
HYPE
$40.86
+8.18%
MEME
$0.001753
+5.79%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2024/11/29 11:23
OSL Trading Hours: BTC Approaches $100,000, Institutional Demand Continues to Strengthen the Market
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$116,759.77
+1.92%
PANews
2024/11/29 11:07
PA Daily｜Hyperliquid will hold TGE tomorrow; BNSOL super staking will be launched on Pyth Network
BNSOL Super Staking will launch its first project - the oracle network Pyth Network (PYTH); Chinese listed company SOS announced that it will purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin; Hyperliquid reminded users to accept the Genesis Event terms as soon as possible.
SOS
$0.00000000338
-0.02%
PYTH
$0.123
+6.95%
HOLD
$0.0000474
-0.89%
SOON
$0.185
+4.87%
PANews
2024/11/28 19:13
Talking about Ethena: USDe Token Economics and ENA Valuation
The conservative estimate is that ENA will rise to US$2.25 by the end of next year, and the optimistic forecast is US$5.
USDE
$1.0005
-0.01%
TOKEN
$0.01603
+4.02%
ENA
$0.6347
+6.15%
PANews
2024/11/28 18:46
Actualités tendance
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions