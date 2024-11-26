MEXC Exchange
Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?
As the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, Chinese concept stock SOS followed suit and invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin, driving up its stock price. In fact, many domestic listed companies have also included Bitcoin in their reserve assets, which not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also greatly promotes the rapid rise of stock prices.
PANews
2024/11/28 16:18
GCR: From Fantom to Sonic, can Andre Cronie's return open the road to redemption?
Sonic puts developers first and ensures that app developers are paid what they deserve.
PANews
2024/11/28 15:27
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.28)
A new batch of AI MEMEs emerges
PANews
2024/11/28 11:19
PA Daily｜The Trump administration is considering letting the CFTC take the lead in digital asset regulation; a US court ruled that OFAC had exceeded its authority to sanction Tornado Cash
Kraken will close the NFT market; OpenAI received a new investment of US$1.5 billion from SoftBank; Brazilian lawmakers proposed a Bitcoin reserve bill, intending to allocate 5% of the treasury reserves to Bitcoin.
PANews
2024/11/27 19:22
AI+MEME welcomes a new player UBC: market value exceeded 100 million within 48 hours of launch, promoting democratization and fairness of AI resources
This article will deeply analyze how UBC reshapes the AI development paradigm from the dimensions of technical architecture, token economic model and development plan.
PANews
2024/11/27 16:48
Is the crypto privacy track welcoming good news? Tornado Cash's sanctions case was overturned, but the developer still faces criminal charges
Recently, a U.S. court overturned the decision that Tornado Cash's smart contract was sanctioned, which is a milestone in defending the privacy rights of the crypto industry and preventing excessive government intervention. Although Tornado Cash has won a temporary victory in the law, its developers still face criminal charges, and the platform will still face a series of market and regulatory challenges in the future.
PANews
2024/11/27 14:45
OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/11/27 12:06
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.27)
Base: Meme popularity doesn’t disappear, it just shifts
PANews
2024/11/27 11:24
From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration
The Hivemapper Foundation recently reached a strategic cooperation with Kamino and Jito Labs to jointly launch the HONEY-JitoSOL liquidity treasury incentive plan.
PANews
2024/11/27 10:00
PA Daily｜Rumble will purchase $20 million worth of Bitcoin; Justin Sun invests in Trump family crypto project WLFI
The value of Telegram's digital assets increased to US$1.3 billion in the first half of 2024; Schuman Financial completed a seed round of financing of US$7.36 million and now launched the euro stablecoin EURØP that complies with MiCA regulations.
PANews
2024/11/26 18:54
