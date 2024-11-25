MEXC Exchange
Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased
Is the crypto world entering a truly active period? What more meaningful facts are hidden behind the active data on the Solana chain? PANews conducted an in-depth analysis of Solana's on-chain performance.
PANews
2024/11/26 18:21
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?
Never make an "all-in" deal.
PANews
2024/11/26 14:43
The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency
AI agents are bringing the same narrative to crypto as the rest of the tech industry, and the combination of AI agents + crypto tokens could be 10x more effective at trying out new ideas.
PANews
2024/11/26 14:03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.26)
pump.fun removes live streaming feature
PANews
2024/11/26 11:26
The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?
Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was revealed to have reached an agreement with Tether last year, investing in Tether and acquiring about 5% of its shares. It is suspected that Lutnick will not be able to avoid violating the transition team's own code of ethics.
PANews
2024/11/26 10:04
Grayscale Research: What is the utility of integrating AI agents with blockchain?
The integration of AI agents with blockchain technology represents more than just a new use case for cryptocurrency; it signals a potential shift in the way AI agents interact with money.
PANews
2024/11/25 20:35
PA Daily｜Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launches virtual currency trading services; US Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$3.38 billion last week
After Binance announced the launch of 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts, both WHY and Cheems plummeted by more than 30%; Musk's net worth hit a record high of US$348 billion.
PANews
2024/11/25 19:03
Cryptocurrency War: After the FBI raided the founder of Polymarket, competitor Kalshi bought KOLs to influence public opinion?
Kalshi funded influencers to imply that its competitor Polymarket and CEO Shayne Coplan were engaged in illegal activities.
PANews
2024/11/25 15:22
OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/11/25 12:19
Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?
Although Solana lacks the support of a mature futures market and faces potential obstacles in being judged as a security, its ETF application process is progressing steadily in anticipation of the new regulatory environment.
PANews
2024/11/25 11:29
