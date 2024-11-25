2025-08-08 Friday

Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased

Solana chain data exploded in November: Phantom entered the Apple Store download list, and MEME coin PVP difficulty increased

Is the crypto world entering a truly active period? What more meaningful facts are hidden behind the active data on the Solana chain? PANews conducted an in-depth analysis of Solana's on-chain performance.
PANews2024/11/26 18:21
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Never make an "all-in" deal.
PANews2024/11/26 14:43
The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

AI agents are bringing the same narrative to crypto as the rest of the tech industry, and the combination of AI agents + crypto tokens could be 10x more effective at trying out new ideas.
PANews2024/11/26 14:03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.26)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.26)

pump.fun removes live streaming feature
PANews2024/11/26 11:26
The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was revealed to have reached an agreement with Tether last year, investing in Tether and acquiring about 5% of its shares. It is suspected that Lutnick will not be able to avoid violating the transition team's own code of ethics.
PANews2024/11/26 10:04
Grayscale Research: What is the utility of integrating AI agents with blockchain?

Grayscale Research: What is the utility of integrating AI agents with blockchain?

The integration of AI agents with blockchain technology represents more than just a new use case for cryptocurrency; it signals a potential shift in the way AI agents interact with money.
PANews2024/11/25 20:35
PA Daily｜Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launches virtual currency trading services; US Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$3.38 billion last week

PA Daily｜Hong Kong ZhongAn Bank launches virtual currency trading services; US Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$3.38 billion last week

After Binance announced the launch of 1000WHY and 1000CHEEMS USDT perpetual contracts, both WHY and Cheems plummeted by more than 30%; Musk&#39;s net worth hit a record high of US$348 billion.
PANews2024/11/25 19:03
Cryptocurrency War: After the FBI raided the founder of Polymarket, competitor Kalshi bought KOLs to influence public opinion?

Cryptocurrency War: After the FBI raided the founder of Polymarket, competitor Kalshi bought KOLs to influence public opinion?

Kalshi funded influencers to imply that its competitor Polymarket and CEO Shayne Coplan were engaged in illegal activities.
PANews2024/11/25 15:22
OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000

OSL Trading Time: ZhongAn Bank in Hong Kong launches cryptocurrency trading service, BTC continues to strengthen and approaches $100,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews2024/11/25 12:19
Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

Solana ETF Approval Prospects: From "Almost Hopeless" to "Expected Before the End of 2025", What Are the Current Challenges?

Although Solana lacks the support of a mature futures market and faces potential obstacles in being judged as a security, its ETF application process is progressing steadily in anticipation of the new regulatory environment.
PANews2024/11/25 11:29

