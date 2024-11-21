Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings

In this round of bull market, institutional investors have gradually replaced retail investors as the dominant force in the market. There are 93 entities (ETFs, countries, listed companies and private companies, etc.) around the world that publicly hold more than 2.728 million bitcoins, accounting for nearly 13% of the total supply of bitcoins.