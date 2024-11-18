PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt

IBIT options are expected to be officially launched on November 19; Goldman Sachs plans to spin off its digital asset platform into a new company, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months; Magic Eden announced the economic model of ME tokens: the total supply is 1 billion, and more than half is allocated to the community.