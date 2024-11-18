MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Yao Qian, former director of the Science and Technology Supervision Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was expelled from the party and removed from office for power-f
Shanghai Court: It is not illegal for an individual to simply hold virtual currency; Trump is considering appointing crypto lawyer Teresa Goody Guillén as chairman of the US SEC; stablecoin company Noble completed a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Paradigm.
PANews
2024/11/20 18:46
What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?
Recently, Vitalik spent 32 ETH to buy Patron NFT, which is backed by the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets, which allows users to predict the outcomes of real-world events.
PANews
2024/11/20 15:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.20)
Meme coins collectively pull back
PANews
2024/11/20 11:00
BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad
We need to fundamentally reshape outdated scientific institutions and processes, accelerate all things biological, and build a global, universally accessible scientific network.
PANews
2024/11/19 21:50
PA Daily | MicroStrategy spent $4.6 billion to increase its holdings of 51,780 bitcoins; Trump Media Technology Group is in advanced negotiations to acquire Bakkt
IBIT options are expected to be officially launched on November 19; Goldman Sachs plans to spin off its digital asset platform into a new company, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months; Magic Eden announced the economic model of ME tokens: the total supply is 1 billion, and more than half is allocated to the community.
PANews
2024/11/19 19:56
Which NBA and NFL stars are investing in cryptocurrencies?
This article lists the well-known players in the two top sports leagues, NBA and NFL, who are actively involved in the crypto market. The information comes from their public statements or overseas media reports. While they have received rich returns in the crypto industry, they have also promoted the popularization of cryptocurrencies through their words and deeds.
PANews
2024/11/19 15:22
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.19)
In the end, the theory of relativity emerged victorious.
PANews
2024/11/19 10:58
Another profit strategy in the Meme market is to increase returns by being a passive LP
In the meme market, where trading volatility requirements are extremely high and price sensitivity is extremely low, positioning yourself as a passive LP is an excellent strategy to maximize returns.
PANews
2024/11/18 19:23
PA Daily | Polish presidential candidate promises to adopt strategic Bitcoin reserves; Binance Pool launches Fractal Bitcoin (FB) joint mining
Metaplanet announced the issuance of 1.75 billion yen bonds, and the funds will be used to purchase Bitcoin; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products had a net inflow of US$2.2 billion last week; Shiba Inu marketing director: More than 45,000 companies worldwide accept SHIB payments.
PANews
2024/11/18 18:56
Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance
Holders who can predict the listing of top CEXs will get the biggest profits. This article lists the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance, including GOAT, ZEREBRO, DOG, SPX, RETARDIO, PUPS, etc.
PANews
2024/11/18 16:19
