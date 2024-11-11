MEXC Exchange
Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market
The high level of participation of South Korean investors in the crypto market and the restricted market environment that leads to market inefficiency are important reasons for the existence of the kimchi premium.
PANews
2024/11/12 10:30
Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK
As the world's first "compliant eco-currency", HSK is not a simple exchange "platform currency". It acts like the blood of HashKey, which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation of value. This is not just a story of an "eco-currency", but a journey of value creation and long-term growth.
EFFECT
$0.006122
+0.21%
LIKE
$0.009409
-0.86%
HSK
$0.5293
+2.49%
NOT
$0.002151
+6.11%
PANews
2024/11/12 10:28
MicroStrategy buys another $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, BTC rises above $89,000, and the total market value of global cryptocurrencies hits a new high
On the evening of November 11, after MicroStrategy, a U.S. listed company, announced again that it had bought Bitcoin, Bitcoin began to rise rapidly, rising continuously from $82,000 to a new high of $89,000 at 7 o'clock this morning.
U
$0.0295
+0.78%
BTC
$116,773.2
+1.93%
PANews
2024/11/12 09:30
500 projects sorted out, these 8 low-market-cap tokens may have the most potential to be listed on Binance
After studying 500 altcoins, we have listed 8 low-market-cap projects with the greatest potential to be listed on Binance, including Realio (RIO), Clearpool (CPOOL), Truth Terminal (GOAT), etc.
CAP
$0.06806
-3.35%
CPOOL
$0.13113
+5.45%
GOAT
$0.10055
+4.93%
MAY
$0.05096
+1.77%
PANews
2024/11/12 07:47
PA Daily | BTC continues to rise and breaks through $82,000; Binance launches Meme coins ACT and PNUT
ENS Labs is building the Layer 2 network "Namechain"; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $20 billion; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.98 billion last week.
BTC
$116,773.2
+1.93%
MORE
$0.09933
-1.34%
LAYER
$0.6272
+5.16%
ACT
$0.04055
+5.79%
ENS
$27.78
+6.64%
MEME
$0.001754
+5.85%
PNUT
$0.235
+3.84%
PANews
2024/11/11 19:49
NFT’s Breakthrough and Rebirth: Finding Innovation Paths and Growth Potential in Turbulence
This report deeply analyzes the current development status of the NFT market and explores potential paths for the sustainable development of NFT, helping everyone to more comprehensively understand the complexity of the NFT market and gain insight into its possible future innovation paths.
MORE
$0.09933
-1.34%
FUTURE
$0.14529
--%
NFT
$0.0000004757
-0.48%
PANews
2024/11/11 16:47
Another community victory? AI MEME coin ACT is about to be listed on Binance and has risen more than ten times. It has been backstabbed by developers many times.
After experiencing multiple backstabs from Dev (deployers), ACT once fell into a trough, but now it has ushered in a dramatic plot reversal. On November 11, Binance announced the launch of ACT and added a seed tag to it. After this news ignited market sentiment, ACT soared more than ten times in a short period of time.
MORE
$0.09933
-1.34%
TAG
$0.0007809
+12.58%
SEED
$0.001045
-0.47%
AI
$0.1307
+6.60%
ACT
$0.04055
+5.79%
MEME
$0.001754
+5.85%
PANews
2024/11/11 15:43
Interview with Kevin Lee, Chief Commercial Officer of Gate Group: Crypto financial instruments will expand to multiple levels, and the key to increasing market share is marketing
Kevin shared how Gate Group’s sponsorship of Inter Milan promoted its business growth, Gate Group’s plan to strategically invest $10 million in the TON blockchain, and hot trends in the crypto industry such as ETFs, memes, and AI.
INVEST
$0.0002496
+7.03%
TON
$3.32
+1.56%
LEE
$2.15
+1.31%
AI
$0.1307
+6.60%
HOT
$0.0010059
+5.34%
PANews
2024/11/11 11:50
Financing Weekly Report | 19 public financing events; "Solidity 2.0" development company Vlayer completed a $10 million pre-seed round of financing
Messari's report showed that the amount of financing in the crypto industry increased by 96% month-on-month to US$1.76 billion in October, the highest since November 2023.
SEED
$0.001045
-0.47%
PANews
2024/11/11 10:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.11)
Rising prices bring "faith"
MEME
$0.001754
+5.85%
MEMES
$0.00008822
-0.21%
PANews
2024/11/11 10:22
