Combing the MEME coin holdings of the five major crypto market makers: Wintermute made a large bet to get a high winning rate on Binance listing, and most institutions invested in old projects

In this article, PANews sorted out the MEME coin holdings of 5 crypto market makers, which hold a total of more than US$120 million worth of MEME coins. Among them, Wintermute is the institution with the largest holdings and the most popular projects, and many of its MEME coins have been successfully listed on Binance. The holdings of other institutions are relatively small, mainly old MEME coins such as PEPE and SHIB.