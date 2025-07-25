2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
During the XRP Volatility Period, DOT Miners Continues to Release On-Chain Dividends

During the XRP Volatility Period, DOT Miners Continues to Release On-Chain Dividends

Against the backdrop of the recent overall market turmoil, XRP has been fluctuating recently, but some users have steadily obtained continuous returns on the blockchain. The XRP on-chain mining channel recently launched by DOT Miners continues to bring real benefits to users without the need for equipment and zero technical threshold, and has gradually become a new choice for capital hedging. DOT Miners relies on its stable deployment of blockchain infrastructure and deep integration of the advantages of the XRP protocol layer to generate stable income for users even in periods of uncertain market conditions. It has attracted more and more ordinary users who hope to achieve “on-chain passive income”. According to feedback from many community users, “Although XRP fluctuates frequently, you can see stable settled income every day when you open the backend, which makes people feel at ease.” It is this “de-trading” approach that has made more and more people begin to re-understand the significance of cloud mining: not betting on short-term ups and downs, but building a long-term income channel bound to the value of mainstream assets. How to Achieve Long-term Stable Passive Income through DOT Miners? With just a few simple steps, you can start your digital mining journey and enjoy the benefits every day without complicated operations: Register an account : It only takes a few seconds to complete the registration, and new users can receive a mining start-up fund worth $15, and experience real benefits without pre-recharge. Choose a matching income plan : The platform provides a variety of flexible contract plans, tailored to different users’ funds and return expectations. Daily income automatic settlement : The system settles mining income on a regular basis every day. Users can log in to the backend to view the details at any time. The principal will be fully returned after the contract expires, saving time and peace of mind. 6 Reasons to Choose DOT Miners 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All its businesses comply with local financial regulatory policies. The contract information is clear and transparent to ensure that the flow of funds can be traced throughout the process. 2. Easy operation, no equipment required No need to purchase mining machines or technical knowledge, just a few clicks on your mobile phone or computer, you can easily start the exclusive mining process. 3. Green energy driven, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are deployed in Northern Europe and Africa, with renewable energy accounting for 100%. It not only ensures stable operation, but also reflects environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple crypto asset payments Whether you hold mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC or SOL, the platform supports seamless recharge and income management. 5. Industry giants endorsement, strength guarantee The world’s leading crypto mining machine manufacturer “Bitmain” provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening the security of technology and supply chain. 6. Multiple security protections to ensure asset security The entire site uses Cloudflare defense, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multiple identity authentication mechanisms to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Open your social income channel Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and invest, you will receive a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount, unlimited number of people, real-time payment, and build your own “digital asset network”. About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for global users. The platform focuses on BTC mining and blockchain facility expansion. It currently covers more than 100 countries and regions and serves more than 5 million users. With the technical support and investment of Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and has strict risk control, but also actively carries out financial inclusion and education programs around the world to help more people reach the future of blockchain and digital economy.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005045-9.08%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003554-8.40%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08327-5.51%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15242+31.40%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3635-4.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/26 00:56
After the Passage of the Genius Act, ALL4 Mining and XRP Will Help Investors Open a New Chapter in Mining Income

After the Passage of the Genius Act, ALL4 Mining and XRP Will Help Investors Open a New Chapter in Mining Income

With the passage of the Genius Act, XRP has received good news. ALL4 Mining has launched a new cloud mining strategy, where users can directly use XRP to open a computing power contract and easily realize daily income. This optimization strategy not only lowers the entry threshold for users, but also improves the convenience of investment, providing more value-added opportunities for XRP holders. ALL4 Mining’s innovative model has given many XRP holders confidence that it has the potential for long-term profitability. As the number of users continues to increase, the platform plans to optimize the computing power allocation mechanism to improve user experience and return on investment. This positive direction of improvement has undoubtedly injected more momentum into the future development of the platform, making it more attractive in a highly competitive market. Why Choose XRP to Start Cloud Mining? XRP (Ripple) is well-known for its fast transaction confirmation speed, extremely low handling fees and strong global versatility. It is a mainstream cryptocurrency widely used by many companies and investors. On the ALL4 Mining platform, XRP is no longer just a passively held asset, but is redefined as an active “money-making” tool. ALL4 Mining: An Innovative Platform That Turns XRP into Daily Cash Flow ALL4 Mining, with its strong computing power foundation, compliant operating mechanism and automated mining system, opens a “remote start, real-time settlement” income channel for XRP holders. Users do not need to build mining machines or purchase hardware. They only need to recharge XRP to start BTC cloud mining with one click and obtain daily income. Seven Advantages of the ALL4 Mining Platform to Help Investors Smoothly Start Their XRP Mining Journey 1. Daily settlement, clear and transparent income ALL4 Mining provides stable and efficient daily income for all users. The system automatically settles without any hidden fees. Every penny you invest is visible and calculable. 2. No equipment investment required, worry-free mining No need to invest in expensive hardware, nor worry about equipment maintenance and technical issues. ALL4 Mining has a professional data center to manage the mining process for you, allowing you to easily enjoy the mining results. 3. Simple operation, super good experience Equipped with an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard, whether you are a novice or an experienced player, you can easily get started. Mobile application support allows you to control the mining status and income dynamics anytime, anywhere. 4. Extremely low threshold, register to start mining Register to get a $15 newcomer reward, which can be used to purchase a sign-in contract and earn $0.6 in income for free every day 5. The referral reward mechanism creates passive income Recommend friends to participate in mining, and you can get up to 4.5% rebate, easily build your own passive income network, and realize the “mining + promotion” dual income model. 6. Multiple security guarantees, worry-free funds The platform uses advanced SSL encryption protocols and DDoS attack protection mechanisms to fully protect your assets and information security, resist potential risks, and ensure stable account operation. 7. Multiple cryptocurrency options The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g. XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL) for settlement How to Get Started with XRP Mining? Just follow these simple steps: Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Top up your account Get the cryptocurrency top-up address on the top-up page and complete the transfer (you can participate with $100) Step 3: Choose a plan A variety of profitable mining plans for you to choose from to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining can meet your needs. Step 4: Start making money Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw profits to your cryptocurrency wallet address. Click here to view all high-yield contract details The profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase contracts to earn more profits. With the maturity of blockchain technology and the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, simply “holding coins and watching” is no longer the first choice for savvy investors. Especially for digital assets like Ripple (XRP) with fast transfer speed and low handling fees, more and more users are beginning to explore how to transform them into continuous passive income tools. ALL4 Mining emphasizes that this new model is particularly suitable for long-term investors who hold XRP. By purchasing cloud mining contracts, they can transform idle XRP assets into a continuous source of income. ALL4 Mining said that the XRP cloud mining service is just one of its ways to build a comprehensive cryptocurrency passive income ecosystem. The company will launch similar services for more mainstream cryptocurrencies and introduce more flexible income mechanisms to meet the needs of different investors. Join ALL4 Mining now and transform your XRP from simple holdings to daily passive income!
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08327-5.51%
Gravity
G$0.01199-4.84%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20699-4.63%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15242+31.40%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011413+0.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/26 00:33
Vietnam rolls out national blockchain to accelerate its digital economy

Vietnam rolls out national blockchain to accelerate its digital economy

Vietnam has deployed its national blockchain platform dubbed NDAChain, a zero-knowledge proofs powered layer-1 permissioned blockchain set to accelerate the Asian country’s digital data infrastructure.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005045-9.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6037-4.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 00:00
Spot silver fell by $1 during the day

Spot silver fell by $1 during the day

PANews reported on July 25 that spot silver fell by $1 to $38.03 per ounce, a drop of 2.56%.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 517 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 25 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $517 million, of which $101 million
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:30
The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

The whale "sets 10 big goals first" and closes the original BTC and ETH short orders and then opens short again

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aunt Ai, the account "Set 10 Big Goals First" (@jasonleo) has closed the original BTC and ETH short positions and selected a
Bitcoin
BTC$114,865.13-2.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1208-4.73%
Ethereum
ETH$3,595.94-5.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:28
The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

The centralization crisis threatens data privacy

Reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure and the IRS’s proposed “mega API” expose vulnerabilities in data privacy and accountability that decentralized technologies can address.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08327-5.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

The U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Aggr News, the US Department of Justice is weighing whether to bring charges against Dragonfly employees for the Tornado Cash incident.
MAY
MAY$0.05011-4.98%
U
U$0.01105+1.28%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007322+1.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:03
Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

Star Road Technology launches Web5 strategy and releases the world's leading RWA platform FRP

PANews reported on July 25 that Star Road Financial Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (Star Road Technology), which was independently incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings under Fosun, held the "Star Road
StarHeroes
STAR$0.008144+3.48%
Allo
RWA$0.00345-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 23:02
S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

S&P 500, Nasdaq steady as investors eye Apple, Microsoft earnings

Stocks are bracing for a key week ahead with the monthly U.S. jobs report and key quarterly results featuring Apple, Meta and Microsoft.
U
U$0.01105+1.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 22:57

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins