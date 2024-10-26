ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

In the past two days, the MEME coin ai16z, which was "named" by a partner of the well-known crypto venture capital a16z, has become popular. Its soaring market value has not only attracted the attention of many Degens, but also made the DAO fundraising platform daos.fun behind it a focus of heated discussion and widespread participation. This is another MEME track incubation product of Alliance DAO after Pump.fun and Moonshot.