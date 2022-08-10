MEXC Exchange
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference
The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Actualités tendance
FTX/Alameda redeemed $35.52 million of SOL an hour ago, possibly to pay compensation to creditors.
Reuters: Rumble considers acquiring German AI cloud company Northern Data for nearly $1.2 billion
Executive Order Opens Crypto for 401(k) Investors
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months
Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet