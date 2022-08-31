MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-11 Monday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
EDGE
$0.30707
+6.97%
Partager
PANews
2023/04/06 12:01
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
$0.0000596
-7.02%
PART
$0.1758
+2.09%
Partager
PANews
2023/03/17 12:05
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage
“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
BNB
$801.63
+0.10%
ERA
$1.0425
-5.91%
Partager
PANews
2023/02/10 12:00
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
REAL
$0.05395
+1.79%
LIFE
$0.00004611
+4.93%
NFT
$0.0000004728
-0.06%
Partager
PANews
2022/11/17 17:12
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022
The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
$0.0000596
-7.02%
AMERICA
$0.0002578
-13.80%
Partager
PANews
2022/10/25 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
$0.0000004728
-0.06%
Partager
PANews
2022/09/23 10:38
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference
AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews
2022/09/19 10:00
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List
Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
CAP
$0.06677
+0.24%
NFT
$0.0000004728
-0.06%
Partager
PANews
2022/09/15 16:00
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference
The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
TALENT
$0.011387
-5.48%
WELL
$0.0001403
+4.62%
SECOND
$0.0000086
-6.52%
SPACE
$0.1589
-3.22%
Partager
PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.8428
-2.15%
BLUE
$0.08318
-1.31%
FORWARD
$0.0001074
-0.83%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Actualités tendance
Plus
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, XRP consolidate as traders await Trump’s decision
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF