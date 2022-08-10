2025-08-12 Tuesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.011232-9.76%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001403+1.29%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1575-3.72%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.8563-1.70%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08034-6.25%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001055-2.40%
Partager
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
Major
MAJOR$0.17499-2.08%
Partager
PANews2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem

A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02117-2.12%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008341-52.78%
Partager
PANews2022/08/10 11:16

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stripe partners with Paradigm to develop Tempo blockchain

SEC Declares Ripple-XRP Case Closed—Shifts Focus to Clear Crypto Rules

USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning

From WNBA farce to coin price surge, the viral marketing behind DILDO's tenfold increase in ten days

Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins