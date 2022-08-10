MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-15 Friday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.7791
-2.02%
BLUE
$0.08228
-1.50%
FORWARD
$0.0001195
+0.84%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.16537
-1.73%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02136
-1.20%
STARTUP
$0.005748
+4.77%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Actualités tendance
Plus
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$18.0132 million
A certain address bought over 1,700 WETH at a low price of $4,646.4 this morning.
Huobi Community x SunPump Global Creator Competition Launched, with a Prize Pool of 8,000 USDT
Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether
Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor