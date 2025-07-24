MEXC Exchange
A newly created wallet received 16,472 ETH from Galaxy OTC and FalconX, worth approximately $61.43 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet is accumulating a large amount of Ethereum. The wallet received 87,275 ETH from Galaxy OTC, worth
PANews
2025/07/24 23:57
U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Eleanor Terrett, at a press conference before the House of Representatives' August recess, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said he would work
PANews
2025/07/24 23:55
Ethena Labs, Anchorage Digital team up to make USDtb a GENIUS-compliant stablecoin
Ethena Labs has partnered with Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered crypto bank, to issue USDtb as the first stablecoin to comply with the U.S.'s recently enacted stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:55
Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors
PANews reported on July 24 that the Celestia Foundation announced that it has partnered with Polychain Capital to distribute all of Polychain's remaining TIA holdings to new investors. This month,
PANews
2025/07/24 23:52
BONK: Platform fees drive the destruction of 500 billion BONK, worth approximately $18.62 million
PANews reported on July 24 that BONK’s official Twitter account stated that driven by the transaction fees of the Letsbonk.Fun platform, 500 billion BONK (approximately US$18.62 million) had just been
PANews
2025/07/24 23:49
Pepe, Doge veterans are racing into this new memecoin: XYZVerse eyes 6,500%+ upside
After Pepe and Dogecoin, investors are eyeing XYZVerse for its 6,500% return potential in the memecoin space. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
BitMine puts SharpLink on notice with $2b Ether stash
BitMine accumulated $2 billion in ETH, flipping the script on SharpLink’s recent dominance, signaling an intensifying battle for Ethereum’s liquid supply.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:45
Punchbowl: U.S. House committee launches probe into Fed renovations
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Punchbowl: The U.S. House of Representatives committee has launched an investigation into the Federal Reserve renovation project.
PANews
2025/07/24 23:45
BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, BlackRock's Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) ETHA has exceeded $10 billion in assets under management in less than a year, becoming
PANews
2025/07/24 23:36
TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
PANews
2025/07/24 23:35
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins