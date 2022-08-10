MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.7561
-1.05%
BLUE
$0.08007
+1.84%
FORWARD
$0.0001186
--%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.16927
+5.73%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02034
-3.78%
STARTUP
$0.006648
+14.62%
Partager
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Actualités tendance
Plus
Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$261 million, mainly due to the short position
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction