Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?
The TVL of data-centric Layer1 blockchain Flare has recently climbed to $16.85 million, a record high. Hugo Philion, co-founder and CEO of Flare, shared with PANews the driving force behind the TVL achievement, why Flare's slogan changed from "scalable smart contract platform" to "blockchain for data", and the problems facing oracles at this stage.
PANews
2024/10/04 19:30
10,000-word investigation: How North Korea infiltrates the cryptocurrency industry
A CoinDesk investigation has found that more than a dozen blockchain companies have unwittingly hired undercover IT workers from North Korea, creating cybersecurity and legal risks.
PANews
2024/10/03 10:10
Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive
Recently, Solana's liquidity staking track has been gaining momentum, especially Jito's overtaking. This article analyzes Solana's development status in the liquidity staking track from a data perspective.
PANews
2024/07/30 17:39
DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made
Recently, Kabosu's owner announced that he had adopted a rescue dog named "neiro" and quickly became a hot MEME hype target. In the general decline of many MEME coins, multiple neiro coins with the same name have achieved daily trading volume of hundreds of millions of dollars in one fell swoop, and "smart money" has made a lot of money. However, this FOMO phenomenon has also caused "protests" from Kabosu's owner.
PANews
2024/07/29 14:18
A digital reading of the MEME dispute: Ethereum has achieved a higher value consensus, and seizing the hotspot has become the traffic password of Solana
This article compares the market performance of top and popular MEME projects on Ethereum and Solana and finds that Ethereum, as the birthplace of early MEME, has gained a higher market share and recognition due to its more solid funding and user base, and the diversity of MEME types makes it easier to meet the needs of different players; while MEME on Solana is good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic, while showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attractiveness.
PANews
2024/07/17 16:03
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months
Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
PANews
2024/07/03 13:00
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months
Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
PANews
2024/06/21 11:30
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking
The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
PANews
2024/04/20 13:27
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand
TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
PANews
2024/04/05 19:24
Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before
From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events.
PANews
2024/02/28 09:55
