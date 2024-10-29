MEXC Exchange
Actualités crypto
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
CZ shares the full text of his first public sharing after his return: life in prison, market views and future plans
CZ, who has not been seen for a long time, took the stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2024. He talked about his life in prison for 4 months. He did not suffer any physical harm, most of his cellmates were friendly, and the prison guards even asked him to recommend cryptocurrencies.
PANews
2024/10/31 22:19
On-chain investigation MrBeast: How did the "world's number one internet celebrity" with 300 million fans make more than $20 million by promoting tokens?
According to Loock Advising, MrBeast has a long history of insider trading, misleading investors and using his influence to promote tokens, which he then dumped on the market.
PANews
2024/10/31 20:35
OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies
In the past few months, more and more crypto projects have entered the L2 track, among which the technical solution OP Stack has frequently appeared, especially the addition of some star projects, which has attracted much attention from the market. While the OP Stack ecosystem is accelerating its expansion, the scale and activity of the Superchain ecosystem are also increasing significantly, which is inseparable from the generous subsidy policy of OP Mainnet. However, at present, the income contributed by most Superchains is still relatively limited, and at this stage it mainly relies on the Base chain under Coinbase.
PANews
2024/10/31 19:18
PA Daily | MicroStrategy plans to raise $42 billion to buy more Bitcoin; Meta's metaverse division lost $4.4 billion in Q3
Reddit sold most of its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings in the third quarter; Robinhood's Q3 cryptocurrency trading volume increased to $14.4 billion; Coinbase reported Q3 results that were lower than expected and subsequently announced a $1 billion stock repurchase plan.
PANews
2024/10/31 18:43
Polymarket suspects that trading volume does not match on-chain data. How serious is the “wash trading” water injection?
Chaos Labs reported that a third of the U.S. presidential election market was fake, while Inca Digital reported that “a large portion of the market’s volume” could be attributed to potential fake trading.
PANews
2024/10/31 14:08
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.31)
The two sides of the mirror are hard to tell apart
PANews
2024/10/31 11:13
PA Daily | Consensys lays off 20% of its employees; US Bitcoin spot ETF net asset ratio exceeds 5% for the first time
Musk's xAI is negotiating a new round of financing at a valuation of $40 billion; dYdX announced the layoff of 35% of its core team members; the US Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $870 million yesterday, continuing the net inflow for 5 consecutive days.
PANews
2024/10/30 18:53
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.30)
The Trump-related transaction storm is coming, $DJT/ $Trump is sweeping the new currency market!
PANews
2024/10/30 11:20
PA Daily｜Alchemy Pay will launch the L1 blockchain Alchemy Chain; MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have made a floating profit of more than US$8 billion
The Trump family's crypto project WLFI plans to issue stablecoins; Sequoia Capital will earn more than $100 million from Stripe's acquisition of Bridge; 59.08% of the GRASS airdrop tokens (approximately 46,247,326 tokens) have been claimed by users, involving 739,285 addresses.
PANews
2024/10/29 18:46
Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region
Talent recruitment is tied to the U.S. election cycle. Trump’s pro-crypto stance and Harris’ evolving attitude have sparked heated discussions, which could drive market-related (GTM) job recruitment.
PANews
2024/10/29 17:23
