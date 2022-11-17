2025-08-19 Tuesday

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

From April 13 to 21 crypto people will dive into an unbelievable Blockchain Life Week,filled with exciting side networking parties and events.
PANews2024/02/28 09:55
First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed

TOKEN2049 Dubai will take place in the Madinat Jumeirah from April 18th-19th 2024, bringing together an estimated 7,500+ attendees from across the globe
PANews2024/01/19 12:58
Ethereum Singapore 2023 To Bridge Over 2,000 Web3 Developers, Talents With The Local Ecosystem

Ethereum Singapore aims to spotlight and leverage Web3 and will be held on September 10th for 3 days.
PANews2023/05/18 13:37
GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week, is set to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July 2023.
PANews2023/05/16 10:55
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
PANews2022/11/17 17:12

