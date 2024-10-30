OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies

In the past few months, more and more crypto projects have entered the L2 track, among which the technical solution OP Stack has frequently appeared, especially the addition of some star projects, which has attracted much attention from the market. While the OP Stack ecosystem is accelerating its expansion, the scale and activity of the Superchain ecosystem are also increasing significantly, which is inseparable from the generous subsidy policy of OP Mainnet. However, at present, the income contributed by most Superchains is still relatively limited, and at this stage it mainly relies on the Base chain under Coinbase.