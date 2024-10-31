MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
PA Daily | Two Ethereum researchers resigned as EigenLayer consultants due to neutrality issues; some smart money built a position in Pnut at a low price and made a profit of about $1.64 million
Russia's cryptocurrency mining regulations came into effect, formulating strict new rules; Ink is stress testing the test network; Web3 and crypto security incidents in October resulted in a loss of $147 million; Robinhood Crypto already supports DOGE token transfers; multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital resumes the Base network lending market.
EFFECT
$0.006172
-0.51%
TOKEN
$0.01389
-5.95%
SMART
$0.007035
-8.06%
MULTI
$0.08528
-0.17%
DOGE
$0.21692
-2.53%
PNUT
$0.215
-2.36%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/03 17:12
SEC "gets involved" in the field of crypto games, Immutable chooses to fight to the end after receiving Wells' notice
Regardless of whether the SEC's charges will proceed, the tough attitude shown by Immutable shows that they are well prepared.
WELL
$0.0001284
-0.54%
FIGHT
$0.0005378
-1.87%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/03 09:42
PA Daily | 21Shares submits XRP ETF application to the US SEC; the US government intends to recover $13.25 million in political donations from former FTX executives
The developer of the MAYC knockoff Mutant Ape Planet was spared from jail because the buyer's actual loss could not be determined; DWF Labs co-founder considered taking further legal action against Eugene Ng; The whale who bet $38 million on Trump's victory said he had no political purpose and was only doing it to make money.
TRUMP
$8.926
-0.81%
XRP
$3.0002
+1.02%
PLANET
$0.0000009889
-2.29%
APE
$0.5991
-0.99%
NOT
$0.001841
-1.60%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/02 17:16
Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters
The average return rate of the five major exchanges, Binance, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin and Bybit, was negative.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.15697
-1.49%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/02 14:51
PA Daily｜Paxos and DBS Bank cooperate to launch USDG stablecoin; Tether's third-quarter net profit was US$2.5 billion
MicroStrategy's market value surpassed Coinbase; Immutable received the Wells Notice from the US SEC; bitSmiley announced token economics; Ellipsis Labs completed a new round of financing of US$21 million to launch the L2 blockchain Atlas.
TOKEN
$0.01389
-5.95%
NET
$0.00010089
-7.34%
BANK
$0.06185
-0.62%
ATLAS
$0.00095
-2.46%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/01 19:08
A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun
Covering global payments, DeFi, DePIN, AI and other fields.
FUN
$0.0093
+1.13%
DEPIN
$0.000000156
-2.50%
DEFI
$0.002185
+25.57%
PUMP
$0.002833
-10.77%
AI
$0.1159
-3.97%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/01 15:00
Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries
The total number of Bitcoin-related queries worldwide is close to 77 million per month, with direct searches for “Bitcoin” approaching 10 million.
INDEX
$1.271
+0.47%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/01 14:38
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)
Dramas on the chain are staged one after another
MEME
$0.001985
-0.35%
MEMES
$0.00008821
+0.12%
Partager
PANews
2024/11/01 11:06
CZ shares the full text of his first public sharing after his return: life in prison, market views and future plans
CZ, who has not been seen for a long time, took the stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2024. He talked about his life in prison for 4 months. He did not suffer any physical harm, most of his cellmates were friendly, and the prison guards even asked him to recommend cryptocurrencies.
LIFE
$0.00004136
-6.29%
FUTURE
$0.13763
--%
STAGE
$0.000046
--%
NOT
$0.001841
-1.60%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/31 22:19
On-chain investigation MrBeast: How did the "world's number one internet celebrity" with 300 million fans make more than $20 million by promoting tokens?
According to Loock Advising, MrBeast has a long history of insider trading, misleading investors and using his influence to promote tokens, which he then dumped on the market.
MORE
$0.09994
-0.05%
Partager
PANews
2024/10/31 20:35
Actualités tendance
Plus
Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense
Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year