Informations sur 4 Next Unicorn (NXTU)

4 Next Unicorn (NXTU) is a transactional token created on Binance smartchain and it is Serves As A Bridge Between Entrepreneurs And Investors, Supporting Innovation And Providing Investment Opportunities. It Creates A Fair Ecosystem With Features Like Democratic Voting And Revenue Sharing. By Offering Team Support To Entrepreneurs, It Enables Brand Identity Formation And Growth Opportunities.

Site officiel : https://www.4nextunicorn.com/ Livre blanc : https://4nextunicorn.com/4NextUnicornWhitepaper.pdf