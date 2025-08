Informations sur AIHub (AIH)

AIHub offers an automated process that enables businesses to connect existing AI tools to build solutions, reducing the duplication of effort involved in proprietary development. The platform democratizes access to AI tools and datasets, allowing developers to monetize their inventions and share data and abilities.

Site officiel : https://aihub.world/index Livre blanc : https://aihub.world/docs/white_paper.pdf Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xbf70a52aef7822047076749b9ba63c4597d4626f