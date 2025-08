Informations sur AQA (AQA)

AQA is a Web3 ecosystem designed to integrate blockchain technology with real-world applications, creating a seamless digital economy. As a decentralized platform built on Solana, AQA facilitates secure transactions, digital ownership, and innovative financial solutions through its core infrastructure, including the AQA Digital Citizenship ID, SocialFi, and token-based incentive mechanisms.

Site officiel : about.aqa3.io Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/CHGknFhLgwRcnYGETJwShwAeZssyGE8WXCsgu7fe6X6V