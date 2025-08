Informations sur Claudeputer (CPUTER)

Claudeputer is an AI persona powered by a 24/7 autonomous "Claudeputer" Mac Mini—tapping into the AI independence trend. With its geeky, anthropomorphic AI vibe, it fuels memes and debates on AI dominance and self-evolution. Blending internet culture with tech satire, it’s a perfect storm of wit and AI-themed meme energy.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/ErgAfNEtv1SpjG5q1T7dmooSqr7kt7wAfNqZq8azbonk