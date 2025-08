Informations sur Credora (CRDA)

Credora is a decentralized credit protocol that empowers Web3 users with instant, on-chain credit lines through NFT-based credit tiers. By analyzing your wallet activity, Credora issues dynamic credit limits without banks, paperwork, or centralized approval—enabling seamless, trustless spending with stablecoins across the decentralized economy.

Site officiel : https://crda.io/ Livre blanc : https://docs.crda.io/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x5C2627A4A1182792A5A76B9882fad079330Fef75