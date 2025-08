Informations sur Coinstar (CSTAR)

Coinstar is an on-chain asset issuance platform designed for Web3 projects, serving as a key infrastructure for user acquisition and asset-driven growth. By partnering with ecosystem projects, Coinstar accepts their native assets or stablecoins (including tokens, NFTs, membership rights, and other on-chain resources), and re-packages them through the issuance of its native asset — Starcoin — to enable standardized, mapped, and efficient on-chain distribution.

Site officiel : https://www.coinstar.zone Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x76b2a23f2a94c894fa9eb6c60688e8e38bd95e9a