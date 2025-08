Informations sur Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)

Degen Spartan AI is an autonomous AI agent trained on the tweets and data of the former influencer Degen Spartan. Powered by the ai16z/eliza stack, it operates independently on X, Discord, and Telegram, capable of thinking and responding on its own. The project’s memecoin, DegenAI, serves as a verification token—only verified holders can influence the AI’s actions in channels.

Explorateur de blocs : https://solscan.io/token/Gu3LDkn7Vx3bmCzLafYNKcDxv2mH7YN44NJZFXnypump