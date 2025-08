Informations sur SUI Desci Agents (DESCI)

SUI Desci Agents is a platform for launching DeSci assets, growing their audience with AI agents, and generating liquidity with mechanics inspired by pump.fun. We aim to democratize longevity research, unlocking its value to the masses.

Site officiel : https://desciagents.ai/ Livre blanc : https://sui-desci-agents.gitbook.io/suidesciagents Explorateur de blocs : https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0x01d022d585ea528404d2ea250b01098ed62348c0a52bf934d797cec374261d7d::desci::DESCI/txs