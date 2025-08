Informations sur Datanaut (DNAU)

Datanaut is an AI-powered trading platform designed to deliver real-time insights, predictive signals, and strategic guidance to crypto traders. By combining decentralized infrastructure with intelligent automation, Datanaut helps users optimize their trading decisions using machine learning, behavioral analysis, and blockchain rewards.

Site officiel : https://dnau.it.com/ Livre blanc : https://dnau-ai.gitbook.io/dnau-ai-docs/ Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0x021b5291b88c76d0d433074a8bdc135df2735421