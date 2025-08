Informations sur Elaria (ELR)

Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Site officiel : https://www.elaria.xyz/ Livre blanc : https://elaria-kingdom.gitbook.io/elaria-whitepaper Explorateur de blocs : https://bscscan.com/token/0xFf62028B335Eb08532F142188d45aBeEE2428259