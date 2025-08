Informations sur ELYS (ELYS)

Elys is a layer 1 blockchain that brings a suite of Defi products and features fueled by Wallet and Chain Abstraction. Through its revolutionary self-custody universal liquidity design, it transforms the fragmented Web3 landscape into a cohesive and efficient ecosystem. This empowers both novice and pro users to easily manage their assets & trade across different chains with speed & ease all on one platform.

Site officiel : https://elys.network Livre blanc : https://elys-network.gitbook.io/docs Explorateur de blocs : https://explorer.elys.network/